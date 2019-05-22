The ‘Untouchable’ Kakamega Principal Who Allegedly Looted School Resources For Decade Finally Moved

Ingotse High School in Navakholo, Kakamega County can finally have a sigh of relief after their immediate former principal, Wycliffe Kiveu has been moved to a different school.

Kiveu, who has served as the institution’s principal for over 10 years, has been transferred to Ngere Secondary School in Nyanza.

According to reports, the students together with the community residents had never anticipated the move of the principal, as he was known to enjoy close relationships with senior officers in the Ministry of Education.

He is reported to have even exclaimed at one point that he will only leave the school when he will ‘feel like.’

“I will only move from this school when I feel like doing so because no one can transfer me now,” Kiveu once bragged to his colleagues.

However, his reign was cut short at the institution after news of his transfer spread across the community before he was aware of the reassignment.

According to sources, the transfer came in as a surprise as Education officers intended to block him from accessing his ‘networks’ who would in turn bar his move from the school.

Kiveu has been numerously accused of fleecing money from parents over unnamed projects.

A few years back, parents together with the community held a protest demanding for his removal from Ingotse, however, their cries for the change of leadership fell on deaf ears as Kiveu was ‘protected.’

Some teachers in the school who sought anonymity alleged that the former principal has amassed a lot of wealth through dubious means using school resources illegally at the expense of the community citing a storey building for Physics and Chemistry lab.

It is reported that the principal and the school bursar have enriched themselves buying plots as far as Nambale in Busia county where they have constructed maisonettes.

Speaking on the allegations, a resident noted: “The two should be investigated and the school records should be thoroughly audited because they seem to have even pocketed auditors from the sub-county so as to cover, their underground movements.”

Kiveu has also been blamed for the intensively deteriorating performance of students in their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) over the years.

