Gor Mahia Are Officially The 2018/19 KPL Champs With Two Matches To Spare

Gor Mahia are the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League champions!

K’Ogalo secured the third straight title after their closest challengers Bandari FC settled for a barren draw against Mathare United.

At 69 points with just two matches to go, Gor Mahia are seven points clear of second placed Bandari, who cannot now mount any further challenge.

Gor Mahia are currently leading Vihiga United by Charles Momanyi first half goal and a win will push them to 72 points.

