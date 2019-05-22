Eric Omondi Reveals Details Of Ksh80 Million Wedding With Miss Chanty

Renowned comedian Eric Omondi and his longtime girlfriend Chantal Grazioli will soon need a hand to foot their wedding expenses after years of keeping the world in waiting.

In a recent interview with a local media, Eric revealed that the much anticipated wedding has delayed for lack of funds.

He stated that the wedding will cost him roughly Ksh80 million, a figure he says will need fans’ input.

“My wedding is not a personal affair, it’s an international affair. Kenya is marrying Italy and it’s [Italy] coming to Kenya with all the benefits we need.

“Our wedding hasn’t happened yet because I’m waiting for you [Kenyans] to help me fundraise. I need Sh80 million; for the dowry payment, pre-wedding and main wedding. Soon, I will share M-Pesa number so people can contribute something,” he said.

According to Eric, the lavish wedding will feature high profile individuals, and preparations are underway to fly some to Italy sometime in June for a pre-wedding.

“I’ll go for the ceremony accompanied by 15 people, among them Hon Babu Owino, Governor Sonko, and Hon Jaguar. I will have to hire a private jet,” he said.

Last year, pictures of Eric hanging out at Maasai Mara with his to-be-in-laws left tongues wagging moments after surfacing online.

Not one to shy away from the limelight, the comedian has often flaunted Chantal and her mother but it was the first time he let Kenyans have a glimpse of his father in-law.

The two got engaged on Valentines Day back in 2016 while on a getaway to the coast.

In October last year, Eric said he’ll be wedding in September this year.

“I know we have dated for long and time is ripe for me to put on that ring and very soon, though it will not be this year rest assured September, 2019 we shall have exchanged vows. I have consulted from both sides and Chantal’s mother is a great friend of mine,” he said during an interview with Radio Citizen.

