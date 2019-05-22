“I Will Miss You” – Eric Omondi Says As He Hints At Split Up With Chantal

On Tuesday, comedian Eric Omondi was sharing details of a Sh80 million wedding with his Italian lover Chantal Grazioli alias Miss Chanty, today, he is hinting at a possible split.

In a lengthy emotional message on social media, Omondi said that he is going to miss his lover of close to five years as “you move into your new phase in life with or without me.”

“The paths that brought us together are now facing different directions and as you move on in your path I wish you the best life has to offer. I pray to God Almighty that he may keep you,” his message read in part.

He also noted that even as they walk away from the relationship, they will remain friends who will always support each other.

“…Chantal and I are okay. We were friends long before we were lovers and our Friendship stays for life,” he continued.

He also urged lovers who have resulted to killing each other when things do not work out, to always walk away in peace.

“And to those young Men and Women who prefer to take each others lives at the end of a relationship, let this be a lesson to you all. You do not own a person and it doesn’t always work out,” he added.

Word on the street has it that the couple broke up a while ago. They have not been sharing images on social media as has been norm.

In fact, Mpasho reported that during the Etana Concert and Chipukeezy’s show last weekend, Omondi was spotted with a light-skinned woman.

He did however deny the claims saying: “I have only one yellow yellow beautiful woman who I take out for dinners and her name is Chantal Grazioli Omondi.”

