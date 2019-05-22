East Africa Portland Cement Company CEO Simon Nkeri Fired

East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) CEO Simon Peter ole Nkeri has been fired, in what the board termed as a turn-around strategy for the cash strapped firm.

His position will be taken over by human resource officer, Stephen Kyalo Nthei, in an acting capacity, according to a memo shared with staffers on Monday.

“The board resolved to release Simon Peter Nkeri for his duty as the managing director,” read the memo in part.

In November last year, EAPCC announced the sale of its idle land to offset a Ksh15 billion working capital deficit after getting a nod from the Ministry of Trade.