Diamond Platnumz Unfollows Nillan, Tiffah On Instagram (Photo)

Wasafi Classic owner Diamond Platnumz has unfollowed his two children with Zari Hassan on Instagram.

The Bongo flava star has probably grown tired of raising his children via social media.

He apparently has not had any form of communication with Nillan and Tiffah for a while since he parted ways with their mother.

So Diamond has now unfollowed Zari's kids.

He last month accused Zari of blocking every avenue left for him to see or communicate with the children.

But the Brooklyn College director branded the singer a liar and a deadbeat dad who last saw his kids in October 2018.

“From my side, tumekusahau. Yaani you don’t exist. You have no contacts with the kids because you decided to, your ego doesn’t let you. We don’t get emotional and financial support from you, so I don’t understand where you get the audacity to go on national radio in your own country and start accusing me of having all these affairs that I never did.

The children couldn’t come to Tanzania because you last saw them in October. You’re not emotionally, physically, financially involved in their lives. You didn’t expect me to just throw my kids on a flight and go,” she said on Insta stories.

Zari told her fans that she sought to involve a lawyer so that they can have a parental plan in place.

“That’s why my lawyer asked your lawyer to have a parental plan in place where you are involved in these kids’ lives. So if you ever needed them to come to Tanzania, it would be easy. So get your act together, grow some b*lls and get some s**t done, okay?” she said.

The Inama hitmaker is still following his son with Hamisa Mobetto, Dylan.

