Four Chinese Nationals Accused Of Assaulting Kenyan Engineer Freed

Four Chinese nationals arrested for allegedly assaulting a Kenyan engineer have been set free.

According to reports, the four, Liu Jiang, Wang Kai, Zhao Liangbin and Li Shaoqing, were released on Tuesday night after the complainant withdrew the case.

Turkana Central OCS David Mutegi confirmed that Rodgers Imasa, an engineer with the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), reached a consensus with the Chinese to settle the matter out of court.

The four had been accused of assaulting the KenHA official last week after he criticized their work at KM 54.

Sources privy to the matter say, after the assault, the four went into hiding.

Following the incident, over 400 workers downed their tools on Monday in protest of the assault.

The workers alleged that the foreign contractors beat up the engineer while at the company’s construction site in Turkana Central Sub County, where he went to inspect the Loichangamak-Lodwar road that is under construction by a Chinese firm.

Construction workers chairman Wilberforce Dida stated that the workers will down tools until legal action is taken against all the Chinese staff who attacked the engineer.

Dida said that several workers have been attacked by the Chinese workers over minor mistakes during construction, adding that the Chinese workers enjoyed special privileges.

