in ENTERTAINMENT

British Rapper Narrates How Nairobi Diaries Star Trap King Almost Conned Her Of Ksh500,000

169 Views

british rapper conned
Lady Leshurr. [Courtesy]

A British rapper, Lady Leshurr, has divulged how she was once almost conned Ksh500,000 by a Kenyan event promoter.

The musician, who’s real name is Melesha Katrina O’Garro noted that the person who had booked her for a show tried to extort her adding that he even tried to sell her a music video she had shot.

 

According to Lady Leshurr, the promoter whom she identifies as Trap King Chrome, got the music video from a director who worked on the project.

Read: Victoria Kimani Humiliates Tiwa Savage, Ycee In New Video

She went ahead to narrate how she received an email just before she went to perform at the Nicki Minaj Show in Manchester saying: “Lady Leshurr’s new music video Pretty Likkle Ting leaked.”

Read also: “I’ve Been With Wealthier Men” Diana Marua Says As She Denies Being With Bahati For His Fortune

Ms Leshurr further shared a picture of the said promoter.

Surprisingly, Trap King Chrome, the promoter, was featured on Ebru TV’s program, Perfect Match at the beginning of the year.

The British rapper later asserted that her original posts are not meant to speak ill of Kenyans, adding that the promoter is originally from London.

“Before people think I’m coming for Kenya the last part is obviously banter this bruddah is originally from London,” she stated.

Her sentiments however did not augur well with netizens who wondered why she had to drag the entire “nation” in a matter that only involved them.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Avatar

Written by Jael Keya

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

eric omondi

“I Will Miss You” – Eric Omondi Says As He Hints At Split Up With Chantal
asamoah gyan

Asamoah Gyan Comes Out Of Retirement Following The President’s Intervention