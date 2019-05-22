British Rapper Narrates How Nairobi Diaries Star Trap King Almost Conned Her Of Ksh500,000

A British rapper, Lady Leshurr, has divulged how she was once almost conned Ksh500,000 by a Kenyan event promoter.

The musician, who’s real name is Melesha Katrina O’Garro noted that the person who had booked her for a show tried to extort her adding that he even tried to sell her a music video she had shot.

Remember when I went to Kenya for a show? The same guy who booked me is the same guy trying to extort me & sell an unseen music video I shot there 💀 he even tried to sell it back to me for 5K 😂😂🤦🏾‍♀️ wow Kenya ur elite level of finesse — STREAM HORRID NOW 😈 (@LadyLeshurr) May 21, 2019

According to Lady Leshurr, the promoter whom she identifies as Trap King Chrome, got the music video from a director who worked on the project.

She went ahead to narrate how she received an email just before she went to perform at the Nicki Minaj Show in Manchester saying: “Lady Leshurr’s new music video Pretty Likkle Ting leaked.”

I remember I was just about to go on stage for the Nicki show in Manchester and I get an email saying “Lady Leshurr brand new music video pretty likkle ting leaked” 😡 proper killed my energy cus that’s all I could focus on 🤦🏾‍♀️ it’s been months & he won’t leave me alone — STREAM HORRID NOW 😈 (@LadyLeshurr) May 21, 2019

Ms Leshurr further shared a picture of the said promoter.

Surprisingly, Trap King Chrome, the promoter, was featured on Ebru TV’s program, Perfect Match at the beginning of the year.

He said he’s going to book Stormzy & J Hus next 🤦🏾‍♀️ this is what donny looks like so u can put a face to all this madness 😩 pic.twitter.com/sqfSN3aZHx — STREAM HORRID NOW 😈 (@LadyLeshurr) May 21, 2019

The British rapper later asserted that her original posts are not meant to speak ill of Kenyans, adding that the promoter is originally from London.

“Before people think I’m coming for Kenya the last part is obviously banter this bruddah is originally from London,” she stated.

Her sentiments however did not augur well with netizens who wondered why she had to drag the entire “nation” in a matter that only involved them.

Before people think I’m coming for Kenya the last part is obviously banter this bruddah is originally from London 💀 — STREAM HORRID NOW 😈 (@LadyLeshurr) May 21, 2019

