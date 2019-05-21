Zari Trolls Hamisa After House Is Allegedly Put On Sale (Photos)

Last year Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz gifted his baby mama Hamisa Mobetto a house after months of denying that her son was really his.

In an Instagram post via their son, Dylan’s account, the socialite turned singer thanked the Tetema crooner for the house.

“@diamondplatnumz we looove it…!! Thank You So Much. May God Keep On Blessing You Abundantly,” she responded.

According to a gossip site, Hamisa’s house is allegedly up for sale.

Never one to shy away from a little bit of controversy, Platnumz’s ex girlfriend Zari Hassan made sure to leave a shady comment on the site.

“P**** ain’t good after all, huh?” she posed.

Zari’s fan also remarked saying, “P**** so sweet did not last forever. After dullamakabilla it got pot holes.”

When Zari walked away from the Wasafi boss she cited infidelity as the key cause for the break up.

“We were trying to move on from the Baby Mama scandal (with model Hamisa Mobetto) but things like him getting cozy with ex-girlfriends in public, things that degrade me and make me be disrespected by my children was the end,” Zari told BBC.

“Honestly speaking when the videos with his ex-girlfriend came up I tried asking him about it immediately the videos came up but he started giving too many explanations and that was when I decided to take time off and we stopped communicating for three weeks before I made my decision on Valentine’s Day,” the mother of five explained.

Co-parenting has been rocky for them with the singer accusing the Ugandan socialite cum businesswoman of blocking him from seeing his children.

Hamisa has however confirmed that Platnumz is a great father to Dylan.

