Woman Behind Sh1 Million EACC Bribery Saga Unmasked As Aide To Top KPA Manager 

A woman recently arrested for attempting to bribe officers from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) with Sh1 million bribe has been unmasked as Secretary to Kenya Airports Authority officer Anthony Muhanji.

The 28-year-old Swahili woman was arrested for attempting to bribe the officers in a bid to influence the outcome of ongoing investigations on the irregular award of Sh40 billion Kipevu Oil Terminal (KOT).

READ:

EACC has been probing the controversial awarding of the tender to China Communication Construction Company (CCC), with 19 people reported having been grilled including KPA managing director Daniel Manduku and his predecessor Catherine Muturi.

Reports indicate Muhanji, one of the top managers at KPA, was directly involved in the awarding of the controversial awarding of the tender.

Word has it that the woman in question works in one of his private office along Nkrumah Road in Mombasa.

He prefers working from his private office to avoid arrest, and only makes technical appearances at the Superintendent of Works office at Kapenguria.

READ:

The man described as a chief broker in procuring processes at KPA, is said to be ‘untouchable’ with efforts by the EACC to arrest him proving futile.

Sources familiar with the matter say, Muhanji, openly boasts of compromising EACC officers at the coastal region.

More often, when cornered, he drops the name of EACC chairman Eliud Wabukala claiming they are relatives.

He is alleged to be under the protection of some senior government officials at the Transport ministry.

Read: KPA Acting Managing Director Daniel Manduku To Be Ousted In Recruitment Process

Sources say some of his links have blocked EACC officers from charging the arrested woman.

The revelations have put the anti-corruption authority in an awkward position, with many waiting to see if Muhanji will be arrested and prosecuted over alleged criminal deals.

Concerned parties now want the Director of Crimibnal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti to take up investigations into the bribery saga.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu