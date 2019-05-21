Wetangula Pictured In Hong Kong As DCI Heighten Probe Into Fake Gold Scam

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has been spotted at the University of Hong Kong days after flying off to China amidst heated up gold scam probe.

Wetangula has been pictured together with nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura.

Sharing the pictures, the nominated legislator noted that the duo paid a courtesy call to the Faculty of Law at the University.

Mr Mwaura also mentioned that Prof Yash Pal Ghai taught at the institution for 10 years.

Despite the controversy that is ongoing in the country with regards to the fake gold probe, that also implicated the Ford Kenya Party leader, Wetangula is in China to represent the nation in a corruption conference.

“With Sen Moses Wetangula representing the Senate ahead of the International Anti corruption conference in Hong Kong China,” Mr Mwaura stated.

According to Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Wetangula is part of the House delegation to Hong Kong.

Wetangula, who has been adversely implicated in the fake gold scandal, is reportedly being investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for his role in the gold scandal that saw the Dubai royal family lose Ksh400 million.

Despite being mentioned severally in the scandal, Wetangula has remained tight-lipped, avoiding to speak about it, and shunning any interaction with the media.

Last weekend, a phone conversation audio surfaced online between Wetangula and a representative of the the royal family, with him promising to make sure the purported gold was released.

Investigations are currently ongoing even as more high profile names are being implicated in the scam.

