Prison Break: Gunshots Fired As Theft Convict Escapes From Thika Main Prison

A prisoner at Thika Main Prison escaped on Tuesday morning throwing warders into disarray.

The convict was serving a one year sentence when he made the daring escape.

“He had already served six months and was remaining with six when he escaped. We are still looking for him,” prison boss Matthew Kimanzi told a local blog.

Residents said that police fired gunshots as they pursued the escapee who is yet to be found.

“I heard gunshots and when I inquired I was told that a convict had escaped from prison,” said a Mr James Ouma.

Teargas canisters were also lobbed making the area near the prison impassable.

“The police have thrown teargas canisters almost everywhere, currently there is no going past the prison,” another resident said.

While others have successfully made it to the other side of the prison walls and stayed there, one convict serving a life sentence at the Manyani Maximum Security Prison in Voi was on March 19, arrested as he tried to make his way back into the prison.

He had allegedly mysteriously disappeared from his holding cell.

