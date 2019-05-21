Sistema.bio Announces Ksh1.2 Billion Investment For The Kenyan Biogas Sector

Sistema.bio, a global social enterprise firm, has announced that it is investing Ksh1.2 billion in Kenya in a bid to scale up the Kenya biogas sector.

The move will see over 100,000 farmers introduced to biodigester technology in the next three years.

Sistema.bio is a social enterprise that works through technology for capacity building and financing to address poverty, food security and climate change.

Announcing the development, Company’s CEO Alex Eaton said that the move is in line with Government’s Big Four Agenda, which highlights Agriculture and Manufacturing as key pillars to economic growth.

“Sistema.Bio is assembling the bioidigester technology locally, creating employment opportunities for hundreds of Kenyans, while educating farmers on the use of organic fertilizers in their farms, directly supporting the SDGs and the Big Four Agenda,” said Eaton.

Sistema.bio is in the race for the 2019 Ashden Awards, competing against KopaGas from Tanzania, We Care Solar which works all over Africa, and Baobab+ in Senegal, Mali, Madagascar and Cote d’Ivoire.

Before the current project, the company was involved in another project dubbed Serie A, of a similar nature which incorporated companies such as ENGIE RDE, EU Electrifi Fund, AlphaMundi, Triodos-Hivos Fund, Dila Capital and EcoEnterprises.

