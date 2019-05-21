Saumu Mbuvi Splits From Boyfriend After Launch Of Their Club

The love life of Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi seems to be on turmoil if her latest post on social media is anything to go by.

Rumor has it that the governor’s daughter has split from her bae and business partner.Saumu Mbuvi has allegedly unfollowed her Beau and his club Wakanda on social media.

She is also said to have deleted photos of the launch of the club earlier this year.

The governor’s daughter seemed to be high on love early last year when she introduced her new lover after a sour and public break up with baby daddy Been Gatu.

Saumu and her new lover are said to be partners at the Wakanda club located in Westlands.

The governor’s daughter has been at the center of scandal with online users accusing her of stealing another woman’s husband.

