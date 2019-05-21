in ENTERTAINMENT

Ringtone Looking For A “Hook Up” After Advances Towards Zari Flopped (Video)

Gospel Musician Ringtone Apoko. [Courtesy]

Gospel artiste Alex Apoko but popularly known by his stage name Ringtone is seriously looking for a woman to settle down with.

Taking to Instagram, the Tenda Wema hitmaker noted that he is seriously looking for that special someone to share his life with.

Ringtone who has unsuccessfully tried to woo Ugandan socialite and Daimond Platnumz’s baby mama Zari Hassan is looking for a God-fearing woman who does not attend church services on Sundays only.

“I am looking for a girlfriend, a wife and I feel like you could help me if you really wanted to. I’m looking for a prayerful, hardworking, God-fearing woman who attends midweek church services,” he said.

He further noted that the woman fit for him must love children. Why you might wonder? Well, he is looking to father at least seven children.

At the beginning of the year the gospel artiste was seen with Nairobi Diaries star Pendo in church and on a separate date in Naivasha.

The Monday Blues also reported that the two went shopping for property in Runda and spent the rest of the week together.

Reached for comment however, Ringtone maintained that he was still single and ready to mingle. In fact he said, “Am only in love with JESUS all of you are my brother and sisters.”

Ringtone With Pendo. [Courtesy]
