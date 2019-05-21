Police Explain Reasons Behind GSU Deployment At House Where Fake Gold Was Nabbed

Police have distanced themselves from the gold scam stating that the General service Unit (GSU) were deployed in the area to guard the diplomatic envoys living in the same area.

The posted that they were not specifically deployed to protect the house that the gold was found.

” The National Police Service wishes to inform the general public that General Service Unit (GSU) officers spotted at Kaputei Gardens where a raid on fake Gold had earlier been conducted, were actually guarding members of Diplomatic corps residing with the court and not the Suspects,” explained the statement.

Kenyans had raised concerned over the GSU officers they believed had been deployed to guard the house believed to belong to a prominent personality.

Members of parliament had during the weekend called for the resignation of Interior CS Fred Matiang’i following the arrests that took place last week.

The raid happened at a time when Bungoma senator Moses Wetangula and two other politicians were under investigations for allegedly defrauding the UAE royal family of Ksh400 million in another gold scam.

