Controversial Pastor Migwi Asks DP Ruto To Tame Supporters’ ‘Blasphemous’ Acts

Controversial pastor Godfrey Migwi has called on Deputy President William Ruto to stop his supporters from treating him like a god as he roots support for his 2022 presidential ambitions.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the House of Hope Church pastor said the actions amount to blasphemy and needed to stop immediately.

“Please deputy president stop this people from praising you no matter the 2022 politics, politicians come and go, big leaders come and fade away .please again stop your followers for this blasphemous act Blasphemy is the worst in the eyes of God , He is a jealousy God and consuming 🔥 fire,” the post read in part.

Migwi cited a recent incident where Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa turned a christian worship song to a praise song during a rally with DP Ruto.

The Malindi legislator was referring to Dr Ruto’s development track record in his term as Deputy President.

“Malindi Mp hon Aisha Jumwa did something unusual to the body of Christ by using worship song hakuna wa kufanana na Mungu to praise you, for sure you’re not god and I know you know that ,and everyone knows , why Mr Deputy president did you allow Mp Aisha to praise you like god when poor worshipers and church leaders cheered in your presence?” the man of the clothe posed.

Linking the recent developments to failed men in the Bible, the pastor asked the DP to repent.

“It’s good for you to apologize to the body of Christ and you repent for your life, peace , and political journeys sake.

“As a fearless Christian leader , when am alive I must speak and I will always speak the truth no matter how hurt it will , Please to all this is not not politics, this pure truth we must respect God , we must respect His Name , we must respect His house , we must respect others and everything that belong to God, only Him to be praised, so hakuna wa kufanana na Yesu liwe liwalo , hawa wengine ni binadamu tu wasifiwe lakini si kutumia nyimbo za kuabudi. Wapewa kazi ya kuongoza na lazima waajibike”, he added.

The comments come amid debate that the Deputy President and his allied Tanga Tanga team have began early campaigns, with some terming his church donations as proceeds of corruption.

However, the DP has maintained that no amount of criticism will stop him from launching projects or supporting churches across the country.

“Like Joshua in the Bible, I have decided to serve God. The people speaking ill about me and my contributions should concentrate on their relationship with their God. Let me be. I am glad that today I’m in the Akurinu church, which very few leaders have been to,” Dr Ruto said during as a church function in Molo.

Here is pastor Migwi’s post.

