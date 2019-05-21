Mumbi Girls Matron’s Lifeless Body Discovered At Staff Quarters

A matron at Mumbi Girls High School in Murang’a county was on Tuesday morning found dead in her house within the school compound.

Joyce Mwinzi, 56, is suspected to have committed suicide.

Murang’a County Police Commander Josephat Kinyua told the Nation that police are already looking into the matter. Tensions run high as police picked up the remains.

“The principal of the school informed the police that they have discovered the body of the school matron identified as Joyce Mwinzi and we have sent officers to the school to collect the body and to start investigations,” Mr Kinyua said.

On Sunday, the body of a Bishop Gatimu Ngandu Girls student was found with a bed-sheet around its neck.

The 19 year old mother of one in her suicide note put the blame on her parents who are separated.

Her father, she said, has been pressuring her to perform better in school.

