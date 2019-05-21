Monica Kimani Seeks To Bar Jowie’s Release After Bail Review Application

The High court has given seven days to the family of slain businesswoman Monica Kimani to reply to the application of Joseph Irungu alias Jowie for bail

They requested that they be given more time to reply to Irungu’s application and give reasons why they wanted the accused person to stay in custody.

“We were only served one week ago and we have not had time to respond accordingly to the application,” the family said.

Monica Kimani’s family through their lawyer said that they had not been present to sign the replying affidavits

In the application, Jowie maintained innocence in the death of Kimani at her Lamuria Gardens Apartment in Nairobi’s Kilimani estate on September 19 and wants the court to release him.

Jowie’s co-accused Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe was released on bail last year after they both pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering Monica Kimani.

The bail review will be heard on May 28.

