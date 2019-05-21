Was Michael Mubea ‘The Mafia’ Within EACC Destabilizing Corruption Investigations?

President Uhuru Kenyatta recently appointed Micheal Mubea as the ambassador to Dublin, Ireland, bringing to an end his six year stint at the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC).

Mubea appointment by the President has been seen as an attempt by the government to weed out the face of corruption from the EACC in order to restore ‘clean face’, since the commission has been seen to be toothless in the fight against corruption.

Critics have said that Mubea’s appointment was deliberate as the President knew that he would not pass the vetting process by Members of Parliament. Sources revealed to Citizen Weekly that the legislators had planned to block his appointment as a result of criminal charges he faces.

Mubea is said to be at the center of various scandals in the country including the sale and transfer of Integrity Centre.

Also, according to former EACC Chairman Mumo Matemu, Mubea hid five files whose cases had been reported to the commission. The details of the said files were not made public.

Mubea was also probed over the illegal transfer of Integrity Center where the EACC sits. He was allegedly behind the improper transfer of the building to Tegus Limited.

The Mafia, as he is was referred to by his peers is said to have sat on files linking the former NSSF managing director Tom Odongo to a Sh1.3 billion housing scandal.

His ambitions on the CEO seat after the retirement of Waqo were quashed by reports of his involvement in a myriad of scandals.

His former colleagues have described him as a greedy man who would alter and doctor invitational letters for the Chairman Eliud Wabukala in order to attend international events.

It is reported that MPs are planning to block him from his ambassadorial appointment, due to his dirty past at the EACC.

