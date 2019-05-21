Broke Malkia Strikers A Win Away From All Africa Games Qualification

Kenya’s Women’s national volleyball team, the Malkia Strikers, will qualify for the All Africa Games if they beat neighbors Uganda on Tuesday evening in Uganda. The Kenyan queens have been ruthless so far in the ongoing Zone V Africa Games qualifiers, hammering Rwanda and Ethiopia in their last two opening games.

On Monday, Malkia Strikers thrashed Ethiopia 25-14, 25-8, 25-10 in its second match at the Lugogo MTN Indoor arena in Kampala, Uganda.

This was Kenya’s second win of the tournament, coming in the wake of a similar straight sets defeat over Rwanda on the opening day of this four tournament.

“Today’s performance was far better than yesterday’s,” Stars new Italian coach Shaileen Ramdoo told the Daily Nation.

"They are a different opposition, with little power player but full of tricks we have had to adjust accordingly.

Captain Mercy Moim and Noel Murambi playing as opposite attackers in this match contributed the most to Kenya’s victory, with the Ethiopians seemingly having no answer to the attacks from the opposite ends.

Kenya, which is the tournament’s defending champions after winning it in Brazzaville three years ago, will secure qualification with a win against hosts Uganda at the same venue Tuesday evening.

Kenya's task has seemingly been made easier following the last minute withdrawal of Egypt, Tanzania and Burundi.

Uganda beat Ethiopia in both teams’ opening match and were due to face Rwanda later Monday.

Meanwhile, Malkia Strikers contingent in Kampala has accrued a Sh1 million hotel and logistics bill and are unsure of when the government will come and clear it.