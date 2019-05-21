Kenyans Kimaiyo, Margaret Dominate Cleveland Marathon

Kenyans proved their prowess in long distance running with a dominant show in Cleveland Marathon on Sunday.

Edwin Kamaiyo, 33, made his American racing debut by overtaking two-time champion Philemon Terrer near the 24-mile mark and holding on for victory in the 42nd annual Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon. His winning time was 2:22:02.

Margaret Njuguna, 49, finished first in the women’s marathon in 2:45:31.

Kamaiyo and Njuguna won Ksh300,000 for winning the race.

Kenyan Dominic Korir, 26, won the men’s 10K with a time of 29:17. On the women’s side, Vicoty Chepngeno, 25, of Kenya finished first in 31:59.

Lakewood native Ken Sullivan, 31, a high school history teacher and former cross country and track coach at St. Ignatius, won the men’s half-marathon for the third straight year, finishing in 1:10:25.

Sterling native Nicole Camp, 33, won the women’s half-marathon in 1:20:14.

