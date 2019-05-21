IEBC Re-advertises Ezra Chiloba’s CEO Job As A Few Kenyans Apply

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has re-advertised the Chief Executive Officer position months after calling for applications.

According to reports, few Kenyans had applied for former CEO Ezra Chiloba’s job prompting the commission to re-advertise it.

Through an advertisement in the local dailies on Tuesday, the commission advised those who had applied earlier for the position to reapply afresh.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Articles 248(2), 250 (12) and 252(1) (c) of the Constitution of Kenya and Sections 10(1), 11 and 12 of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Act of 2011, the Commission hereby invites applications for the position of Commission Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer,” the ad read in part.

Interested candidates are required to apply on or before Monday, June 3.

The position fell vacant after Chiloba was sacked on October 12 last year, he had been on suspension from April 2018.

Following the decision to send the CEO on compulsory leave, three commissioners – Connie Maina, Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya – announced their resignation on April 16, 2018.

His job was then advertised on January 18 this year and qualified candidates given until January 31, 2019 to apply.

Chiloba, who oversaw the 2017 General Election, was accused of gross misconduct and failure to follow the commission’s decisions.

He had moved to court to stop the commission’s chairman Wafula Chebukati from forcing him to go on compulsory leave. The court allowed him to go back to work. however, he was later dismissed from the commission.

Thereafter, a stand off between Chebukati and Chiloba revealed deep divisions in the commission.

At one point, Chiloba was accused of sneaking crucial files from the commission through his Secretary.

The commission is currently operating with only three commissioners.

