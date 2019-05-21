Police Arrest Four Chinese Nationals For Assaulting Kenyan Engineer

Four Chinese nationals have been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a Kenyan road engineer in Turkana.

According to the reports, the Chinese attacked Engineer Rodgers Imasa who was tasked with inspecting the Loichangamak-Lodwar road that is under construction by a Chinese firm on Friday last week.

The four, Liu Jiang, Wang Kai, Zhao Liangbin and Li Shaoqing, have been arrested amid protests by 400 workers employed by the Chinese contractors.

The workers alleged that the foreign contractors beat up the engineer while at the company’s construction site in Turkana Central Sub County.

It is reported that the workers protested on Monday over what they claimed as increased cases of assault and mistreatment by fellow Chinese workers.

Speaking on the arrests, Lodward commanding police station David Mutengi noted that the Chinese nationals went into hiding after committing the alleged offense.

He noted that the four were later arrested on Tuesday morning as they attempted to leave the county to evade arrest.

“We are probing the matter and we shall charge the suspects with assault and causing bodily harm as soon as we conclude investigations,” Mutengi mentioned.

The Engineer is noted to have already recorded a statement on the happenings of the incident.

Construction workers chairman Wilberforce Dida stated that the workers will down tools until legal action is taken against all the Chinese staff who attacked the engineer.

Mr Dida claimed the group of five Chinese staff currently working on the A1 road wrestled the Kenyan engineer while inspecting the ongoing road construction.

He alleged that several workers have been attacked by the Chinese workers over minor mistakes during construction.

