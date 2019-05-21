DCI Tells Curious Kenyan What They Do With Confiscated Narcotics

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has been forced to reveal what they do with the bales of narcotics that they always seize.

Responding to a query raised by a Kenyan following their announcement that they had confiscated 135 bales of bhang in Nakuru, the DCI explained where the recovered drugs are taken.

In his question, Derrick Lowmex wondered: “DCI Kenya, it’s good you always tell us when you nab all this drugs but it would make more sense if you tell us where you take the?! Or you guys use them?!”

The intelligence unit noted that all recovered items are always kept to be presented before a court of Law as evidence.

They later divulged that upon the conclusion of the case, the court gives direction on what happens to the impounded goods.

Good morning @LowmexDerrick. Please be informed that any items that are recovered or confiscated are kept as #Exhibits to be used before a court of Law. After conclusion of the case, the court gives directions on what to do with the exhibits. Thank you. https://t.co/xXPaD8sTAF — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 21, 2019

Derrick was however not alone as other netizens also wondered where all the confiscated narcotics are often taken since their is never a public declaration of the destruction of such goods.

Where do you take this consignment to, i have never smelled the aroma of the weed burning in police station, where do you take it to and can you account for all the bales you have intercepted?? — Nyamai nyamai (@sonnyamai) May 21, 2019

So after this..to whom are they taken to..because we've never heard narcotics beind destroyed here in Kenya 🤷🏼 — Official_Ndichu Mwangi (@OfficialPNdichu) May 20, 2019

However, some Kenyans went ahead to suggest to the intelligence agency to sell off the confiscated narcotics and help the national government to pay off the accumulated loans.

On Tuesday, the detectives arrested one suspect after nabbing 135 bales of bhang claimed to be worth millions of shillings.

The sleuths noted that they were able to seize the bhang after trailing the Petroleum Tanker for hundreds of kilometers before it was intercepted.

“The Petroleum Tanker had been trailed for hundreds of Kilometers before it was intercepted within Pipeline area by DCI Detectives.Detectives had to call a welder to cut open the Petroleum Tanker (which was completely welded) to expose the stuffed bales of Narcotics inside, ” DCI mentioned.

Si ii bangi mnashikanga daily tuipige bei na uko Canada tureduce deni afande — Lolo (@rasta_got_soull) May 21, 2019

