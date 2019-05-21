Ghana’s All Time Scorer Asamoah Gyan Retires Over Captaincy Row

Ghana’s record goal scorer Gyan Asamoah has retired from international football after a dispute involving Andre Ayew and the captain’s armband ahead of AFCON 2019.
The Kayserispor striker has been on the periphery of the Black Stars squad over the past 12 months due to indifferent form and several injuries within his stay in the Turkish Super Lig.
However, with the door still open to Kwesi Appiah’s squad, the striker who made his international debut back in 2003 has decided to end his chapter with the African nation.
“I also wish to retire from the national team permanently not pretending my presence would not fuel the purported undermining the country as seen under my captaincy,” he said in an official statement.
