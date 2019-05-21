Aisha Jumwa’s Ex-Lover Tried To Commit Suicide After She Withdrew Sh10 Million From Joint Account

A lot has been said about Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa’s marital life, however, she has never clarified or denied any claims made against her.

It has now been reported that Jumwa’s estranged boyfriend, Jeff Okuto, has been arrested for attempted suicide.

According to sources, Okuto attempted to take his own life following a prolonged struggle with depression after the vocal legislator allegedly dumped him for another man.

Okuto, who served as former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero’s personal assistant during his tenure at the county, is said to be currently in police custody.

Jumwa has also been accused of transferring Ksh10 million from their joint account to her personal account without Okuto’s knowledge.

The tough-talking MP is reported to have been in a two-year relationship with Okuto before she left him.

The defiant MP has previously been rumored to have left her husband, who is claimed to have gotten jittery when she declared her interest in joining national politics.

Although she has never mentioned it in public, Jumwa is stated to have eventually divorced her husband, with whom they bore three children.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, has also been claimed to have dated the Malindi lawmaker, who has over time become the envy of many due to her boldness.

Aisha and Jeff have been dating for a period of time. The relationship between the two has had its fair share of ups and down. At one point, Aisha Jumwa walked around town telling whoever cared to listen that Jeff stole Ksh 300,000 from her handbag, something which Jeff refuted.

