Trouble at USIU-Africa as Director of Administration Jared Raburu is Sacked

In what is seen as a late effort to fight the raging fire caused by mismanagement, USIU-Africa has today decided to let go one of the most powerful individuals in the institution, Jared Raburu.

Jared Raburu who served as the Director of Administration has been relieved of his duties and his duties handed over to Paul Warui who is the current Director of Operations.

The move to replace Jared is said to have been prompted by the recent resignation of one of the senior individuals within the department of finance as rumors swirl that the university is struggling to pay its bills.

READ:

According to sources within the university, Jared Raburu who was recruited as HR Manager before being promoted to the post of Director became so detached from staff issues that many of them wished that he was removed from the powerful position. Together with the controversial director of Legal Services and Company Secretary Ms. Hellen Ambasa, Raburu became deaf to issues being raised and mismanaged all within his portfolio.

Most of the mismanagement is however said to have been within the office of the VC, Legal Services and Academic Affairs. The VC has spent most of his initial years at USIU traveling around the world with claims that he was raising funds while the trips never brought any benefits to the institution.

READ:

On the other hand, Director of Legal Services Hellen Ambasa has continued to mismanage affairs within her portfolio, prominent being the insurance services where she received kickbacks and later transferred the portfolio to the office of the director of administration after complaints were raised.

Many foreign students and Kenyans living on campus who were clients of the insurance schemes found it hard to get treatment when they were sick as the cover was fraudulent. Hellen Ambasa later pushed for the removal of then Senior Insurance officer, Samson Atandi.

READ:

Jared Raburu is best remembered by USIU-Africa staff as having pushed for the salaries increase for senior managers while juniors were given better titles but with no matching salaries.

But the blame is thrown to the door of the current Vice Chancellor who doesn’t have good management skills. While prof. Freida Brown left a financially healthy university, Prof Zeleza has pushed the university that it is now struggling to meet its financial obligations.

READ:

The USIU-Africa has criticized the rationale of the university competing with private developers like Qwetu in building more hostels when that’s not the most pressing need.

While all these are happening, staff are questioning the loud silence from the university faculty.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu