in NEWS

New US Ambassador Kyle McCarter Angers Kenyans Online Over Constant Meetings With Crooked Individuals

769 Views 1 Comment

Chris Kirubi with Amb. Kyle McCatter. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

US ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter has angered Kenyans online over his recent constant meetings with high profile individuals whom netizens believe are crooked.

The newly appointed ambassador was on the receiving end of Kenyans fury after he shared a picture of himself together with billionaire businessman Chris Kirubi.

Amb. McCarter captioned the picture noting that he had met up with Kirubi to discuss how they can employ youth as a way of boosting the Kenyan economy.

Read: US Envoy Kyle McCarter Takes On Kenyan Who Criticized Him For Associating With DP Ruto

That however did not augur well with Kenyans who pointed out that McCarter is misguided to meet with individuals like Kirubi, who is believed to have caused the downfall of many major companies in the country.

Led by self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader Miguna Miguna, Kenyans harshly condemned his move to meet such high profile individuals.

Miguna exclaimed: “You seem to have started wrongly in your new appointment. You are clearly spending too much time with looters of Kenya.”

Also read: US Confirms Former Senator Kyle McCarter As The New US Ambassador To Kenya

Miguna’s sentiments were reiterated by several Kenyans who called on his not to forget Kirubi’s alleged hand in the downfall of Uchumi supermarkets.

Kirubi, who has previously been ranked as the 31st richest and most influential man in Africa by Forbes Africa, has been accused of having transformed a state parastatal, Kenya National Transport Company (Kenatco) into a smuggling network by a group of politically-connected individuals in President Jomo Kenyatta’s tenure in the 1970s.

It is alleged that during his time as the manager, the company which offered logistical solutions to Kenya and the neighboring countries, saw a peak in smuggling of coffee in it’s markets that affected Brazil coffee.

Also read: Haco To Relinquish Bic Brand To Société BIC, Owners Of The Brand

Amb. McCarter was advised to beware of the people whom he meets as Kenyans are watching.

McCarter was also warned against meeting Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju due to his involvement in the Ksh2 billion fraud case during the construction of the Lake Basin Mall in Kisumu. Tuju has also been involved in various fraudulent cases as well as always associating himself with individuals who have major scams in the courts.

In the recent past, McCarter was also seen meeting with Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) commission chairman Waula Chebukati, whose agency has been marred by various corruption issues especially after the disputed 2017 general elections.

Amb McCarter also shared a picture of himself together with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) director George Kinoti.

Also read: Broken Ties: Somalia Ambassador To Kenya Arrives In Mogadishu After Expulsion

Kenyans were haste to also condemn him over the meeting which he claimed was aimed at assuring the DCI that the United States is behind the intelligence completely in his fight against corruption.

 

Miguna also offered the ambassador advise to avoid the company of “Kenyan despots” listing for him cases that he the envoy should acquit himself with.

In response, McCarter asserted: “You don’t know me well enough sir to question my integrity. Those that do know me & all I have done in my life wouldn’t even think about questioning it as you have. It is not best to debate on Twitter. We both care for Kenya. Let’s agree on that.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Avatar

Written by Jael Keya

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Matungu Killings: 7-year-old Boy Stabbed To Death Amid GSU Crackdown

2 Dead, 3 Injured In Kirinyaga Accident After Miraa Lorry Collided With Matatu