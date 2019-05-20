New US Ambassador Kyle McCarter Angers Kenyans Online Over Constant Meetings With Crooked Individuals

US ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter has angered Kenyans online over his recent constant meetings with high profile individuals whom netizens believe are crooked.

The newly appointed ambassador was on the receiving end of Kenyans fury after he shared a picture of himself together with billionaire businessman Chris Kirubi.

Amb. McCarter captioned the picture noting that he had met up with Kirubi to discuss how they can employ youth as a way of boosting the Kenyan economy.

Dinner tonight with @CKirubi discussing how we can employ youth to boost the Kenyan economy. #employKenyanYouth pic.twitter.com/C3AzTBKjPW — Ambassador Kyle McCarter (@USAmbKenya) May 17, 2019

That however did not augur well with Kenyans who pointed out that McCarter is misguided to meet with individuals like Kirubi, who is believed to have caused the downfall of many major companies in the country.

Led by self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader Miguna Miguna, Kenyans harshly condemned his move to meet such high profile individuals.

Miguna exclaimed: “You seem to have started wrongly in your new appointment. You are clearly spending too much time with looters of Kenya.”

You seem to have started wrongly in your new appointment. You are clearly spending too much time with looters of Kenya. @CKirubi did not work for his immense wealth: he stole it from Kenyans. He bankrupted Kenatco and @KenyaAirways. Change course or Kenyans will chase you away. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) May 17, 2019

Miguna’s sentiments were reiterated by several Kenyans who called on his not to forget Kirubi’s alleged hand in the downfall of Uchumi supermarkets.

Kirubi, who has previously been ranked as the 31st richest and most influential man in Africa by Forbes Africa, has been accused of having transformed a state parastatal, Kenya National Transport Company (Kenatco) into a smuggling network by a group of politically-connected individuals in President Jomo Kenyatta’s tenure in the 1970s.

It is alleged that during his time as the manager, the company which offered logistical solutions to Kenya and the neighboring countries, saw a peak in smuggling of coffee in it’s markets that affected Brazil coffee.

Amb. McCarter was advised to beware of the people whom he meets as Kenyans are watching.

Mr. Ambassador please come slowly,you are starting on a wrong foot!Kenyans are watching you very closely! — Sam Jonyo (@jonyo_sam) May 18, 2019

That's a conman. He has robbed more companies than you can count. He isn't going to have any plans at the age of 80 years. — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) May 17, 2019

McCarter was also warned against meeting Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju due to his involvement in the Ksh2 billion fraud case during the construction of the Lake Basin Mall in Kisumu. Tuju has also been involved in various fraudulent cases as well as always associating himself with individuals who have major scams in the courts.

In the recent past, McCarter was also seen meeting with Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) commission chairman Waula Chebukati, whose agency has been marred by various corruption issues especially after the disputed 2017 general elections.

Amb McCarter also shared a picture of himself together with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) director George Kinoti.

Kenyans were haste to also condemn him over the meeting which he claimed was aimed at assuring the DCI that the United States is behind the intelligence completely in his fight against corruption.

Appreciate the friendship of fellow Brother from Meru @DCI_Kenya George Kinoti and the great work he is doing to #StopTheseThieves. Let’s pray that the DCI can catch the big fish & make an example of how thievery will not be tolerated in Kenya. USA is backing you 100% pic.twitter.com/xpAOVfxmfD — Ambassador Kyle McCarter (@USAmbKenya) May 16, 2019

Miguna also offered the ambassador advise to avoid the company of “Kenyan despots” listing for him cases that he the envoy should acquit himself with.

The integrity of @USAmbKenya ambassadors are in question. Mr. Ambassador, please take your time and review these three SEMINAL rulings from the High Court and avoid the company of Kenyan despots. 1) https://t.co/jG5QfzEvf8

2) https://t.co/80gvrTv0lt

3) https://t.co/cJqGgfJsae — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) May 18, 2019

In response, McCarter asserted: “You don’t know me well enough sir to question my integrity. Those that do know me & all I have done in my life wouldn’t even think about questioning it as you have. It is not best to debate on Twitter. We both care for Kenya. Let’s agree on that.”

