Uber Black Launches Feature That Silences ‘Noisy’ Drivers

Uber Black, the luxury version of today taxi-hailing app Uber, has launched a feature that allows riders to ask for minimal conversation during their ride with the driver.

The Quiet Mode option, which has been launched in the United States, allows users to select “Quiet preferred,” “happy to chat” or leave the setting at “No preference.”

The new development might be what many users, who prefer silent moments, might have been waiting for as it gives them the luxury to work, taking a nap or just relax in the car.

Read:Ugandan Uber Driver Charged For Attempted Rape In Boston

The preference feature might be a hit considering the many times some users had to put up with noisy drivers when it was not necessary.

In the past, women have often complained of incessantly flirty talks from some drives. This might be a solution to opt out of the unwanted chit-chat.

On the driver’s response to the new development, the company’s product manager Aydin Ghajar told TechCrunch that a quiet journey is what most customers had wanted to see introduced, addding that drivers were comfortable with it.

“The reaction of the Uber drivers was overwhelmingly positive because they want to deliver a great experience to their rider…but they don’t necessarily know what the rider wants. These guys take a lot of pride in what they do as customer service agents, ” he said.

Considering that this feature is only available on Uber Black and Uber Black SUV premium rides, many Uber lovers might have to dig deeper into their pockets just to enjoy the moment.

Also Read:Uber Chap Chap On Its Death Bed Months After Launch

The feature is just part of a new slate of Rider Preferences features on the two premium rides that the user can set up just before the trip starts, not while waiting for their ride or sitting in the car.

A Bags option lets users notify the driver they have a luggage with them. This helps the driver know exactly what to do, when to pull over or if they should open the booth.

On the other hand, depending on the day’s weather, users will now be able to request their ride’s air conditioning, thanks to the Temperature Control option.

Also Read:Uber Chap Chap Drivers Accused Of Defrauding Unsuspecting Customers

Going forward, your ride’s driver is supposed to wait for 15 minutes, after arriving, before they can cancel a request, though you’ll start to be charged and they’ll be compensated after 5 minutes. However, they can still cancel the request whenever they want.

Also, Uber Black riders will get premium phone support like members of Uber Rewards’ highest Diamond tier.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu