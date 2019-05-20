Oscar Sudi Lashes Out At Gladys Wanga, Reveals ‘Her Boyfriend’s’ Involvement In Gold Scam

Kapseret MP and Deputy President William Ruto’s ally Oscar Sudi has warned Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga against politicizing the gold scandal.

In a statement shared on his social media platforms, the legislator harshly condemned Wanga for dragging his name into the scam that has since seen the mention of several high profile individuals and their involvement in it.

His statement was instigated by an address made by Ms Wanga on Sunday where she mentioned Sudi’s name as one of the legislators who were involved in scam.

The ODM MP also termed the dragging of Raila Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i’s names as cheap and ludicious attempts to divert the nation from the real war against graft.

During the press conference Wanga mentioned: “This scheme is dead on arrival as Kenyans know better…I would also like to state that four Rift Valley MPs Oscar Sudi, Nelson Koech, Caleb Kositany and Governor Stephen Sang were sent by their master…to drag the president, Raila and Matiang’i into the fake gold scheme.”

In reponse, Sudi divulged that Zaheer Jhanda, who is the alleged key player in the scandal, boarded a chartered plane from Kisumu to Dubai together with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Sudi went ahead to dare the former Prime Minister to deny the allegations.

He further called on all the involved individuals to carry their own crosses and cease implicating innocent persons.

“Hon. Gladys Wanga should keep politics out of this and let the law takes its course. I understand one of the players in this scandal is Gladys Wanga’s boyfriend, she should therefore refrain herself from dragging bedroom matters to serious and sensitive issues that might cost our country’s diplomatic ties with United Arab Emirates,” the Kapsaret lawmaker noted.

He however did not mention the name of the alleged boyfriend.

Sudi went ahead to assert that the person who linked the Head of State and the ODM party leader to the scandal was Ford Kenya party leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

He added that the matter should be taken seriously as it is likely to endanger Kenya’s relationship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Dubai is a key player in our economy because of the robust business ties it shares with Kenya and therefore any matter that endangers our relationship with UAE should be dealt with seriousness it deserves,” DP Ruto’s ally stated.