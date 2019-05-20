Matungu Killings: 7-year-old Boy Stabbed To Death Amid GSU Crackdown

A seven-year-old boy was on Sunday night stabbed to death in Matungu area, Kakamega County, after an attack by unknown assailants.

According to reports Malik Moi, a Standard One Pupil at Bulimbo Star Academy, sustained serious injuries on the abdomen.

“We had gone to the mosque for Magharib prayers when the attackers killed the boy and went away leaving the knife at the scene,” said Mr Juma Makokha, the grandfather.

The killer gang in the area has left 20 people dead, and over 30 with serious injuries.

The attack comes barely a week after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i deployed officers from the General Service Unit (GSU) in the area.

On Sunday night, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Matungu MP Justus Murunga, Mayoni MCA Libinus Oduor and former Sports CS Rashid Echesa were released from police custody, after they were arrested on Friday in connection to the killings.

Ordering their immediate release, Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji, in a statement, said investigations into the matter are incomplete and evidence is insufficient.

“After discussions with the Inspector General, it is clear that investigations are at an advanced stage but incomplete. The evidence so far gathered does not meet the requisite threshold. Consequently, I have directed the DCI through the IG to have the Matungu brutal killings thoroughly investigated and the resultant files submitted to my office for perusal and directions,” said the DPP.

However, Haji noted that the two and their co-accused are required to report to police on Monday.

Following his relase, Malala has threatened to sue Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, for what he termed “unlawful arrest”.

“How can I be booked on incitement to violence charge in the OB, yet they plan to charge me with murder?,” he posed.

