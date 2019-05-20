Gov’t Bans Importation Of Used Car Parts As Kenyans Stare At Job Losses

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has announced a ban over the importation of used car parts on Monday.

In a notice sent out to pre-shipment cargo inspectors, the agency affirmed that a specified 17 categories of second-hand spare parts have been banned from entry into the country.

According to KEBs, the ban is a poly shift aimed to facilitate the extinction of used car parts in the market.

They further noted that the policy change is part of the government’s agenda to gradually phase out second-hand vehicles with the ultimate aim of creating substantial demand for new, locally-assembled vehicles.

Speaking on the ban, Kebs Corporate Communications Manager Phoebe Gituku noted that the restrictions applies only to used car parts and does not out barries for importers of new spares.

The agency highlighted that spares like tyres, tie-rod-ends, bearings, spark plugs, clutch plates, brake pads, tubes, brake hose pipes, rubber bushes, filters, pressure plates, rack ends, ball joints, break and clutch cables are only to be imported as new.

Ms Gituku stated: “The used motor vehicle spare parts are not to be imported. This is outlined in the Standard and implementation began in March 2018. Kebs has only restricted the used spare parts, not new ones.”

For the past year, the government has been developing rules that aim to restrict thee import of used cars that are older than five years.

Defending the move, the government through the Ministry of Industrialization asserted that the regulation will boost local manufacturers and create high quality jobs in the long run.

The law currently permits the importation of second-hand vehicles that are up to eight years old.

