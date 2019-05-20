“Don’t Link Me with the Dubai Gold Scam, My Issue is Different” – Jared Otieno

Controversial businessman Jared Otieno has demanded that the police and the public not use his arrest to mask the true conmen involved in the scheme.

Jared Otieno was arrested in a case which Directorate of Criminal Investigations has insisted to be linked to the transaction where the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Al Makhtoum, was conned more than Ksh400 million by some Kenyans, including Senator Moses Wetangula.

READ:

According to sources close to Jared Otieno, he has been arrested because of a deal which some people defrauded one Southern Chanthavong more than Ksh300 million through a financing agreement which was never honoured.

While Jared through his lawyer Stanley Kangahi insists that he is aware of the deal, he insists that he was never a party to it and is not sure why his name is being mentioned in relations to the Dubai gold scam.

READ:

Jared Otieno was arrested after he presented himself to the police which was being reported in the media to be looking for him but never contacted him. He was detained and is scheduled to take plea on Tuesday 21 May after police postponed his previously scheduled plea date.

Associates of Jared Otieno have insisted that police should pursue the scammers of the ruler of Dubai and not smear their friend’s name as he was neither part of the deal nor was he even aware that such a deal existed.

READ:

While the DCI seems to have linked Jared to the Dubai gold scam, the charge sheet and witness statements are in relation to the deal with Southern Chanthavong.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu