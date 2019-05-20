in NEWS

Detectives Confiscate Sachets Of Heroin In Mathare, One Suspect Arrested

dci
[Courtesy]

Detectives on Monday seized thousands of heroin sachets in Mathare, Nairobi.

The DCI sleuths arrested John Musyoka, during the raid as another suspect fled.

A Toyota Axio was also detained. and police are hunting for the other suspect.

Musyoka,37, will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police have busted a car theft syndicate operating in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

During the sting operation, six suspects were arrested. Two motor vehicles -Toyota Prado and Nissan Navara – fake number plates, masking taping, master keys and vehicle breaking items were recovered.

According to the police, the six have burglary cases pending against them.

There are warrants of arrest against two of the suspects; Elizabeth Akinyi Abuto and Lavender Akinyi Ogilo. The duo have been skipping court appearances and jumping bail.

One of the key suspects is a maid who was nabbed in Donholm.

The gang has been targeting posh estates where they make away with valuable items which they then sell to unsuspecting buyers.  

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

