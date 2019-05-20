in NEWS

DCI Seize 135 Bales Of Bhang In Nakuru, One Suspect Arrested

179 Views

/Courtesy

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday evening seized 135 bales of bhang in Nakuru.

According to the DCI, the detectives found the narcotic drugs in a lorry.

Following the seizure, detectives arrested a 27-year-old Hassan Ali, who was driving the lorry.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Read:  Gold Scammer Jared Otieno To Be Detained For 14 Days To Pave Way For Investigations

Earlier on Monday detectives also confiscated thousands of heroin sachets in Mathare, Nairobi.

The DCI sleuths arrested John Musyoka, during the raid as another suspect fled.

A Toyota Axio was also detained. and police are hunting for the other suspect.

Musyoka,37, will also be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Read Also: CA’s Chairman Gituku Defends Arrested Officials, Says They Saved Kenyans Money

In a separate incident, police busted a car theft syndicate operating in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

During the sting operation, six suspects were arrested. Two motor vehicles -Toyota Prado and Nissan Navara – fake number plates, masking taping, master keys and vehicle breaking items were recovered.

According to the police, the six have burglary cases pending against them.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Avatar

Written by Jael Keya

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

jared otieno

Here’s The Ksh300 Million ‘Loan’ That Roped Jared Otieno Into The Fake Gold Scam

Trouble at USIU-Africa as Director of Administration Jared Raburu is Sacked