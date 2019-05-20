DCI Seize 135 Bales Of Bhang In Nakuru, One Suspect Arrested

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday evening seized 135 bales of bhang in Nakuru.

According to the DCI, the detectives found the narcotic drugs in a lorry.

Following the seizure, detectives arrested a 27-year-old Hassan Ali, who was driving the lorry.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday detectives also confiscated thousands of heroin sachets in Mathare, Nairobi.

The DCI sleuths arrested John Musyoka, during the raid as another suspect fled.

A Toyota Axio was also detained. and police are hunting for the other suspect.

Musyoka,37, will also be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

In a separate incident, police busted a car theft syndicate operating in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

During the sting operation, six suspects were arrested. Two motor vehicles -Toyota Prado and Nissan Navara – fake number plates, masking taping, master keys and vehicle breaking items were recovered.

According to the police, the six have burglary cases pending against them.

