Bishop Gatimu Form Two Student Found Dead In Dormitory

A Bishop Gatimu Ngandu Girls form two student Joan Mumbi committed suicide on Sunday morning.

The 19 year old student was found in one of the dormitories with a bed sheet hanging around her neck.

She left behind a suicide note in her desk in which she noted that pressure from her father to perform better in class was one of the reasons why she ended her life.

Read:

The mother of one also mentioned that living with her father while her child lived with her mother in a different location factored into decision to take her life.

Confirming the incident was Mathira West Deputy County Commissioner Charles Monari who said that the teenager committed suicide as other students attended church service and morning preps.

Her remains have since been taken to Karatina Hospital Mortuary as investigations continue.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu