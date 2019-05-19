in NEWS

Mombasa Bound Tahmeed Bus Involved In An Accident In Dar es Salaam (Photos)

Mombasa bound Tahmeed bus has been involved in an accident at Interchick in Dar es Salaam today in the morning at around 6am.

The bus is said to have been speeding when it lost control and hit a trailer, injuring several people.

According to reports, three people had serious head injuries and were rushed to hospital.

In November last year, at least 47 passengers escaped unhurt after a Tahmeed Mombasa-bound bus caught fire in Manyani, Taita Taveta County.

In October 2017, another Tahmeed bus which was was filmed speeding on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway was been found road unworthy after undergoing a motor vehicle inspection.

The inspection was done by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), after it was impounded following public outcry for the arrest of the reckless driver.

“NTSA updates the public that the bus bearing registration number KBN 399F that was captured speeding along Nairobi-Mombasa highway was presented for re-inspection at our Miritini Motor Vehicle inspection centre on 15th October 2018. According to the inspection report, the bus was found to be un-roadworthy as its speed governor had been tampered with,” NTSA said.

Several public service vehicle (PSV) operators are said to tamper with speed governors, in a bid to make several trips, which is suspected to be the case in the Dar es Salam case.

Here are the photos of the Sunday morning accident:-

