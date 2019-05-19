in NEWS

Senator Moses Wetangula Off To China As The Gold Scandal Heats Up

wetangula
FORD KENYA PARTY LEADER AND BUNGOMA SENATOR MOSES WETANGULA. / COURTESY

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has flown to China, even as the gold scandal gets murkier, where he has been adversely implicated.

According to reports, Senator Wetangula is part of a House delegation to Hong Kong, according to Senate Speaker Keneth Lusaka.

“He is out of the country on Senate business in Hong Kong,” said Lusaka.

Read: Moses Wetangula’s Phone Conversation With Fake Gold Scammers Leaks – Audio

Wetangula is reportedly being investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for his role in the gold scandal that saw the Dubai royal family lose Ksh400 million.

Despite being mentioned severally mentioned in the scandal, Wetangula has remained tight-lipped, completely avoiding to speak about it, and shunning any interaction with the media.

This weekend, a phone conversation audio between Wetangula and a representative of the the royal family, promising to make sure the purported gold was released.

Read: Damning Dossier Reveals How Wetangula, CS Matiang’i Got Caught Up In Sh400 Million Gold Scandal

In the recording, the man assumed to be Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula invokes the names of President Uhuru Kenyatta, CS Fred Matiang’i and former Prime minister Raila Odinga.

 

