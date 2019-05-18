Flashy Businessman Zaheer Jhanda Explains Playing Advisory Role In Sh400 Million Gold Scam (Video)

Politician cum businessman Zaheer Uganda in an interview with Citizen TV clarified his role in the gold saga that saw a United Arab Emirates Sheikh lose millions of shillings.

Zaheer does not shy away from sharing images of his vast wealth with his online followers.

But the scandal that broke earlier on in the week is threatening his reputation.

Appearing yesterday on TV, the politician who unsuccessfully vied for the Nyaribari Chache MP seat, said that he is an honest businessman whose role in the deal was that of an advisor.

“My role was not to establish if the gold was genuine or fake…I am not a conman. I am a straight (forward) guy, I work hard for myself to get to where I want to get,” he said.

Zaheer in a contract signed between himself and the Dubai based company “would assist ZLIVIA with all documentation, including payment of any taxes, customs and levies relating to the purchase of the commodity”.

“The company contracted me for my consultancy services which was purely based on advisory on taxation and exportation of the gold that was to come from the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Zaheer said.

He further clarified that the gold that is allegedly detained at a Kenyan airport is still in DR Congo.

“We are waiting for the gold to come from Congo so that we can be able to export it to Dubai,” he explained.

His role would see him pocket a whooping Sh1.43 billion.

Known for his larger than life lifestyle, the flashy politician also hangs around the likes of President Uhuru Kenyatta, DP William Ruto and Governor Mike Sonko.

His remarks came hours after a phone conversation between a man believed to be Senator Moses Wetangula and a foreigner was leaked online.

The legislator is said to have been part of a group that swindled the Dubai nationals.

“Raila met with head of State on this matter (controversial gold) and explained to him and the head of state has called the minister (Matiang’i),” the man believed to be Wetangula said.

