Two More Foetuses Recovered In Nairobi River During Clean Up Exercise

Bodies of twin babies were retrieved from Nairobi River on Saturday,

The number of dead foetuses retrieved from the river in the last one week is now eight. The foetuses were discovered through the Ngarisha jiji initive by the Nairobi county.

“This morning, as my team was preparing to start cleaning part of the Nairobi River in Korogocho, we found two bodies of kids wrapped in a polythene bag. We believe the two children must be twins,” said to Fredrick Okinda, the chairperson of the Komb-Green Solutions in Korogocho.

The governor said that his government was determined to close down hospitals that conduct abortion.

Sonko said that he suspected  the foetuses were from a result of abortion.

Written by Merxcine Cush

