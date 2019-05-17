Shocking Revelations Why Facebook Man Killed Murang’a Warder Pauline Wangari

The main suspect in Murang’a Prison Warder Pauline Wangari’s murder has made shocking revelations that preceded the 24-year-old’s brutal killing.

Pauline, described by her friends as a “beauty queen who loved partying”, was found dead on Wednesday at her rented house in Kiharu. Her body had several wounds on the head and chest.

In his confessions to DCI sleuths, the man identified as Joseph Ochieng, a Kisumu-born artist, narrated how his first trip to Murang’a landed him in trouble.

According to Ochieng, he had known the deceased through social media platform, Facebook, for sometime.

“He described his relationship with the suspect as ‘just a friendship’,” said the DCI officer handling the case.

The two, for the first time, planned to meet on May 13, prompting him to travel from Nairobi on Monday.

Thereafter, the two had a good time together at the deceased’s Kihara rented house, a DCI source intimated to a local media.

The two spent the better part of Monday evening smoking bhang, the suspect disclosed to the DCI. He also claimed the two had carnal knowledge.

However, later in the night, the suspect claimed Pauline refused to take a certain drug he recommended to her, leading to a fierce scuffle.

He strangled Pauline before stabbing her severally, killing her on the spot.

“As per the suspect’s testimony, he strangled the woman after she refused to take the drugs he was recommending to her. He said the woman, thereafter, fell down with a thud, and he thought he had killed her. Sent into a panic mode following the development, the suspect said he reached for a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the chest, neck and abdomen, and, thereafter, put the knife firmly in her grip in a bid to make it look like Wangari had killed herself,” the DCI officer is quoted saying.

Ochieng was captured arriving at Wangari’s home on Monday at 9pm.

On his way out on Tuesday at around 3.am, the man was captured carrying a TV set, what is believed to be the deceased’s large bag and mobile phone.

Detectives arrested Ochieng on Thursday at around 5pm on a roadblock placed at Kipsitet area in Kericho County.

He was traveling to Kisumu in the company of a man identified as Rodgers Namukura.

The vehicle they were traveling in – Mercedes Benz model – was confiscated and the owner Mary Amollo Olisa arrested.

Appearing in Murang’a Resident Magistrate Sheila Nyaga on Friday, Olisa said Oching is her cousin.

In her defense, Olisa said she allowed Ochieng to ride in her car, not knowing he was a murder suspect on the run.

On his part, Namukura claimed he had known the suspect for one month. He told the court Ochieng’ had approached him to purchase a TV set, a deal he declined.

The court granted the prosecution request to detain the suspects for 14 days to pave way for investigations.

Meanwhile, Pauline’s boyfriend Peterson Njiru was arrested and arraigned on Thursday. The court allowed the police to detain him for 14 days as investigations into the brutal killing intensify.

However, he was released on Friday on condition he presents himself to the police should he be needed to file a report.

