Propesa Apologize For Showing Up To DP Ruto’s Karen Residence In A Toyota Probox

Kalenjin comedians, popularly known as Propesa have been forced to offer an apology for parking their Toyota Probox outside Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen residence following a recent invitation.

The comedians issued a statement after a photo of the Probox circulated online sparking a debate as netizens tried to identify the owner of the car.

The photo emerged after DP Ruto invited Kenyan online content creators to discuss ways in which they can work with the government.

Before they shared the statement, Kenyans online believed that the Probox belonged to some Members of County Assembly (MCAs) from Kericho County.

Propesa dismissed the claims, asserting that the Toyota Propox belongs to them. They mentioned: “We wish to rubbish rumors that have been circulating on different media outlets concerning a white Toyota Probox that was spotted earlier today at DP Ruto’s Karen residence alleged to have been ridden by Kericho county MCAs.

“We condemn with strong words the source of the unfounded rumors on the honorable MCAs from Kericho. The media should learn to confirm such stories before circulating,” the comedians affirmed.

They went ahead to assert that the vehicle belongs to them and that they had used it to visit their ‘uncle last week.’

“We state as follows:- the said Probox belongs to PROPESA team, we had visited our uncle last week and decided to spend a few days catching up with family and familiarizing ourselves with Karen and Nairobi atmosphere in general. Is there a problem enjoying life around our successful uncle? He has not said we should go home, why should media try to antagonize us with our uncle?”

Additionally, they went ahead to apologize to DP Ruto for parking the car outside his residence as it was, “burning picture and (they) apologize.”

“We also apologize to our uncle’s family for causing agony to them by parking the car there. We understand it was burning picture and we apologize. It was a mistake caused by Kiptangus who disappeared with the car keys and when the said visitors arrived it was supposed to be be hidden behind the granary (choge). We are sorry and media should not try to give reasons why we should go back home. We arrived just the other day and we have not even known town well,” they concluded.

