President Kenyatta Pushes Huduma Namba Registration Deadline To May 25

President Uhuru Kenyatta has pushed Huduma Namba registration to May 25 following long ques witnessed today.

In a statement, President Kenyatta announced that over 35 million Kenyans had registered for Huduma Namba in the 45 days the exercise was on, which came at end today.

“I have observed with concern the long queues formed during these final days of the exercise in different parts of the country. It brings to the fore an ingrained last-minute rush habit that holds us back. Nevertheless, Kenyans are determined to register for their Huduma Namba and I have obliged to the numerous requests to give them an opportunity to do so,” said the President in a statement.

Read: Gov’t Will Not Extend Huduma Namba Registration Exercise Date – CS Matiang’i Declares

The President announced one additional week for the exercise, up to May 25 at 6pm.

“I have directed the National Inter-ministerial Committee for implementation of this programme to extend the registration period for another 1 week. In this regard therefore, the exercise will effectively close on Saturday, 25th May 2019 at 6.00pm,” he added.

The Diaspora mass registration exercise which started on May 6, 2019 will continue throughout all the missions globally and shall close on June 20, 2019.

Early this week, interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i ruled out possibilities of extending the registration of Kenyans for the Huduma Namba.

Read: Kenyans Risk Arrest If They Don’t Register For Huduma Namba – Tana River Officer

During a press conference, Interior Security Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i declared that extending the process will cost the government extra money since the agents carrying out the registration are paid Ksh1,000 per day.

Affirming that the exercise ends on Saturday, 18, Matiang’i mentioned: “The exercise ends on Saturday Kenyans need to know that we are paying those conducting this exercise Ksh1000 a day and every time we lose/ extend a day then it means we are going to spend a little more money.

“We have no plans to extend this exercise. It ends on 18th May 2019. If someone misses out on the mass registration for some reason, then they may register at their assistant chief’s office,” Matiang’i exclaimed.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu