Moses Wetangula’s Phone Conversation With Fake Gold Scammers Leaks – Audio

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula is a man under siege, after Kahawa Tungu‘s investigative desk obtained a phone conversation of him and possibly fake gold scammers, confirming his involvement in the intricate network of gold scammers.

In the undated phone conversation, Wetangula is heard assuring the gold scammer, whose cargo is held by the government under Interior security ministry that all will be well.

He says that ODM party leader Raila had met President Kenyatta over the cargo, and that it would be released soon.

“Raila met with the Head of State on this matter and explained to him and the head of state has called the minister (Matiang’i). In the course of this week we will be able to finish this matter once and for all,” says Wetangula.

The man, whom Wetangula refers to as ‘brother’, seems agitated over something they had agreed with the senator. Wetangula says ‘something’ is happening, that has caused the delay and that it would be sorted once the President arrives from a one week tour in Mauritius.

President Kenyatta was in Mauritius early May, so it could have been the date the happennings were going on before the fake gold scam exploded, exposing the big fish.

In the conversation that turns to a shouting spree, the two confirm that they are part of the cartel, oiling operations in different capacities and bringing on board who is who in the government.

Weeks after the conversation, several people have been arrested in connection to scamming foreigners millions of money lying to them that they would sell gold to them.

In a damning report dubbed “Report of Zandi”, the senator is said to have been the intermediary in the deal that ripped off the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The dossier details the meetings between the legislator and Mr Ali Zandi, the Sheikh’s nephew and a representative of Zlivia, a gold trading company based in Dubai.

The scheme started on September 25, 2018 when a Kenyan gold trader promised to ship 5.1 tons of gold from Ndande Tribe in DRC to Kenya by road.

Two days later, the consignment would allegedly be detained at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. This prompted Mr Zandi, to seek for help from the Ford Kenya party leader’s help.

It is suspected that this was the genesis of the bitter call.

