Gold Scammer Jared Otieno To Be Detained For 14 Days To Pave Way For Investigations

Police have sought permission from the High Court to detain gold scammer Jared Otieno for 14 days as they seek to complete their investigations.

The prosecution has asked the court for more time to allow them to complete investigations following the arrest of the flamboyant businessman on Thursday.

He was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in connection to the ongoing fake gold probe.

On Wednesday night, a heavily armed policemen from the DCI raided Otieno’s palatial home in Karen but did not find him.

The DCI director George Kinoti later revealed that his detectives cornered him late in the evening.

Kinoti later mentioned: “He is part of a wider gang and we are still pursuing others. These people are harmful to the economy since they are selling what does not exist.

“They have wreaked havoc on many people. This is a criminal enterprise and we are determined to dismantle it,” he affirmed.

The detectives reportedly towed away luxurious cars and took away documents they believe will aid with investigations.

Otieno’s arrest followed a raid that the police carried out in his Kileleshwa home where they impounded fake gold.

This is however not the first time the businessman has been caught up in a gold scam.

In 2017, he was arrested over claims of swindling foreigners in a fake gold deal following complaints by foreign nationals who accused him of conning them of huge sums of money amounting to more than Sh187 million.

