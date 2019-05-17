in NEWS

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa Arrested In Connection With Matungu Killings

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa. / Courtesy

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has been arrested in connection with Matungu killings.

It is reported that Echesa was arrested after attending a function hosted by former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, who announced his defection to Jubilee.

The police were pursuing Echesa and Matungu MP Justus Murunga, who were trying to escape using Deputy President William Ruto’s Convoy.

Murunga managed to escape, and was given six hours to surrender or be treated as the key suspect in the killings.

Earlier on , Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and Mayoni MCA Libinus Oduor were arrested in connection with the killings.

According to reports the senator was ambushed at Sovereign Hotel, Kisumu, before the detectives whisked him away.

On Thursday, Interior Cabinet Secretary visited the area which has experienced several cold blood killings in the past.

The CS deployed a contingent of General Service Unit (GSU) officers in the area.

The three will appear in court on Monday.

