Drama At Nairobi Hospital As Zahra Moi’s Newly Elected Board Is Denied Access To Boardroom

There was a stand off at the Nairobi Hospital as the newly elected board members tried to access the premises. The current board members barred members led by Gideon Moi’s wife, Zahra Moi.

Mrs Moi’s faction of Kenya Hospital Association (KHA), which owns the hospital, held a board meeting on Wednesday electing new members to the board.

The current board members said that they were still running the hospital as they had been given a court order barring the elected members to assume office pending hearing.

“We are happy to inform you that the court has issued an order restraining those purported to have been elected from assuming office pending inter-party hearing,” We wish to assure you that the validly elected Board of Management continues to run The Nairobi Hospital and is making the best efforts to implement strategic decisions to enhance the governance and operations of the hospital,” read the advert on local dailies on Friday.

The new directors elected included lawyer Richard Omwela, Mrs Moi, architect Otieno Odongo, former MP Chris Bichage and Jeremy Ngunze, the chief executive of CBA Bank Kenya.

She was proposed to the board amidst a plan to ouster the then management over dissatisfaction about how they ran the facility.

