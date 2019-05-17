High Court Releases 38 KRA Officials On Ksh200,000 Cash Bail

The High Court has released 38 Kenya Revenue Authorities (KRA) employees held over tax evasion.

Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Edna Mayova released the suspects on a cash bail of Ksh200,000.

The suspects were arrested on May 10 at KRA Domestic Taxes and Customs and Border Control departments.

Read: Wanted! DCI Releases List Of 48 KRA Officials Wanted Over Graft

According to the lead investigator, Arthur Onyango, at the time of their arrests, the suspects’ laptops, phones and other electronic gadgets were seized.

Mr Onyango further noted that the gadgets are yet to be subjected to forensic examination.

In his affidavit, IOnyango mentioned: “DCI opened inquiry Number 102 of 2019 in relation to the commission of criminal offenses being committed by KRA staff and a number of tax payers.”

Also read: 75 KRA Employees Interdicted, Over 200 Arrested For Abetting Tax Evasion, Fraud

Prosecutor Duncan Ondimu told the court that together with the investigators, they had obtained court orders to get the suspects subscriber details, line history, IMEI history, text messages and Call Data Records (CDR) between the period of July 1, 2017, and last May 9.

He stated: “Among the offenses that DCI is investigating are tax evasion, money laundering, abuse of office and neglect of duty.”

Onyango told the court the investigations were complex and required detailed analysis in respect to more than 178 mobile phone numbers and M-Pesa statements.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu