Newly Appointed Posta, TARDA Board Members Barred From Assuming Office

Newly appointed Postal Corporation of Kenya (Posta) and Tana and Athi River Development Authority (TARDA) board members will not assume office for now, the court has ordered.

Making the ruling on Wednesday, Justice John Mativo said that the appointees will remain out until a case filed by lobby consisting of lawyers, dubbed Chama Cha Mawakili, was determined. He however said that the matter will be addressed on priority basis.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this case, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued prohibiting the appointed persons from assuming offices for which they have been appointed by the CS in terms of gazette notices 4334 and 4359,” ruled Mativo.

The lobby group is challenging the appointments by Cabinest Secretary for ICT Joe Mucheru, terming them as irregular and did not reflect regional balance.

The appointments were gazetted on May 3, with Mr Mike Rubia, Mr Fred Gachie Ngángá, Mr Munyua Waiyaki, Mr Simon Kiuta, Ms Pauline Muthangani being appointed to the Postal Corporation.

Mr Robert Murimi, Ms Jane Muriithi Githinji and Mr Ndogo Waweru were appointed to TARDA Board.

